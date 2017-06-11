More Eastern Pacific Tropical Development Possible

South Mexico could be in for another tropical system soon. An area of low pressure is developing south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec, which is located along the two southernmost states of Mexico.

Showers and storms are becoming more organized around the area of low pressure, which indicates development. If the system continues to develop it could become the third tropical depression of the Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season. Even if it does not become a tropical depression it is still expected to bring heavy rains over southern Mexico and Guatemala.

South Mexico has already seen their share of rain this month. Tropical Storm Beatriz made landfall June 1st, dropping up to 11 inches of rain across the state. The heavy rains caused mudslides and lead to the death of 6 people.

Development south of Mexico is most common early in the Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season, so this might be the next in a series of tropical systems developing over this region.