Bus crash survivor recalls horrific accident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - "That morning was like any other mission trip we'd ever been on, any other trip we'd ever been on. We all met inside the chapel at Mt. Zion Baptist church, we prayed together, we got our paperwork together and we headed out."

Austin McBride was unaware of the chaos that would follow their departure.

The 22-year-old and 37 others were traveling to Atlanta to catch a flight for a 10-day mission trip to Botswana.

"We were watching Netflix and I got this feeling that something wasn't right and the next thing I knew we were in the air," Mcbride recalls. "The next thing I knew I just saw the students floating in the air, people were yelling and screaming. I remember my first thought during the wreck was to brace my neck so I didn't break my neck," McBride said.

The crash happened so fast that it seemed unreal, McBride told us. He says he had to lean on his faith to get him through.

"Once I got up the first thing I did was pray and ask God for wisdom and discernment and to use me to help these people and to be a comfort to the students," McBride said.

McBride says what you can't see in the aerial photos are images that he will never forget.

"Students didn't know what was happening. A lot of them were asking why did this happen, why did this happen...a lot of them were in shock," he said.

That answer may never come, but McBride believes it is all a part of God's greater plan.

"God's intention's are crazy and we can't understand them and he doesn't intend for us to understand them we just have to trust in them. I do know that his intentions are for us to glorify him and what we need to do is find ways to glorify him through this mess."