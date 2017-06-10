The Catalyst Center wants to help connect your small business with the state of Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels is helping small businesses do business with the state of Alabama.

The Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship, in partnership with representative Daniels, will host the 'Doing Business with the State of Alabama' event on Thursday, June 15. The event, which is part of The Catalyst's efforts to connect small businesses with buyers, is a networking opportunity with over 20 state agencies.

The event is scheduled from 8-11 a.m. at the Jackson Center and includes a welcome by Representative Daniels followed by a presentation from Jerry Young, Deputy Purchasing Director with the Alabama Department of Finance, on how to become a vendor with the state, types of opportunities available, and an explanation of why working with the state is beneficial. You will also hear from each department about what they do and what they buy. The event will conclude with networking and informal matchmaking with over 20 state agencies.

The Catalyst has a formula for success when it comes to making introductions to small businesses. Representative Daniels is dedicated to connecting Alabama businesses and opportunities with the State of Alabama.

"Our small businesses are the backbone of our local and state economy," Danels said. :"Their success is absolutely integral to the success of our state. This is why it's so important to ensure they have the knowledge and tools to compete for state business. State agencies and departments doing business with our local companies is a win-win."