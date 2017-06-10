POLICE: Man shoots himself in front of Huntsville Police Department

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police have blocked off Wheeler Avenue at Church Street as well as the entry to Memorial Parkway as they have a significant presence outside their headquarters.

Officials tell our crew on scene that someone called police saying their family member was threatening to kill himself.

Officers went into the parking lot to confront the man and officials say he shot himself as they approached him.

He’s been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.