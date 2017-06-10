× Plead or Pay: New Traffic Ticket Scam

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles has issued press release warning consumers of a new phishing scam. The release indicated that consumers received emails claiming that their license would be revoked if they did not pay outstanding traffic violations immediately. Here is the text of the email:

“Dear Driver:

We are writing to inform you that the state police department has notified us that you have several outstanding traffic violations. If you do not make restitution for these infractions within 48 hours, we will be forced to revoke your driver’s license.

To make payment arrangements online, click here.

To refute these tickets, click here.

Sincerely,

The NY DMV”

While this particular phishing attempt was targeted toward New York residents, it can be easily duplicated in any state, so be on the alert for emails like this showing up in your inbox. The goal of this email is to scare you into clicking on the links that will ask for personally identifiable information or download malicious code onto your computer. The first thing to remember is that the DMV will not send you a notice by email to pay for a traffic ticket. At minimum, you will receive a notice of your infraction by mail.

How to Identify a Phishing Email from a Real One

If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.