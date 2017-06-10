People from all over offer support to Mount Zion Baptist Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County, Ala. - The Mount Zion Baptist bus crash has caused many to reach out to the church. They are offering support in any way they can. The church's Facebook has been flooded with visitor posts.

The church has kept their followers in the know by posting Facebook posts on how those who survived the crash are doing. The most recent post in part says, "Please pray for them as they recover from this trauma. May our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ bless you".

As the church asks for prayers some Madison County residents are raising money for the Harmening family and the church. "Every item we sell, we are going to donate money towards the family. We are also donating leggings and what ever else they need. We are just going to reach out to see what we can do for them," Independent LuLaRoe Fashion Retailer Lindsee Kisamore said.

Kisamore said she's been in contact with some Mount Zion church members. "They were really excited about it and thought it would be good for the family at this time," Kisamore explained.

Kisamore and the rest of the LuLaRoe Fashion Retailers don't know the Harmenings personally, but just wanted to do something. "It`s just sad, because she is so young and life is so short. It makes us or reminds us don't take everything for granted," Kisamore said.

Kisamore and the thousands of others reaching out is a reminder to all; even if you're a complete stranger, offering a little support is appreciated. The church has noticed the outpouring of love.

Kisamore and the other LuLaRoe Fashion Retailers will be hosting an online sale in the near future. Part of the proceeds will go to benefit the Harmenings and the church. For more information you can go to either of the following Facebook pages:

Roe with MoLularoe Monique Gordon, Lularoe Lindsee Kuehn, or Shop Lularoe Meaghan Jones.