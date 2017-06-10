× Operation Feed The Hungry hosts summertime picnic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– There are over 300 hundred homeless individuals living in Madison County. On Saturday, a number of local ministries came together to serve those in need with a summertime picnic.

Operation Feed The Hungry is made up a number of local churches. For over 20 years they have served the Huntsville community each summer with a picnic in the park.

“We transport the homeless and the needy here to Brahan Spring Park, and we serve them a picnic dinner. We have chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs,” explained Terri Batts.

Batts is the President of the Needs Ministry at St. Bartley church, and the organizer of Picnic in the Park. She said they want people to know that the church is always there for them, in both hard times, and good.

“To show the community that we love them, to give them some type of hope, to let them know that the church is here to aid them, and to give help in any way that we can,” said Batts.

Faith Presbyterian Church member Bob Nicholson has served at the picnic for over six years.

“This is probably one of the most well off, financially at least, communities in the state of Alabama. Yet, we do have needy people in the midst of all of this prosperity,” he said.

Nicholson said he feels it’s their duty to try to relieve some of that need.

“This is one small step in trying to make life easy for those folks, and we you know we hope that it helps,” he said.

Picnic goer Dannie Allen said that it does.

“The resources really come in handy for the homeless community. There’s plenty of people who need help and everything, so this is a really great thing, and we really appreciate everything that we’re getting,” she said.