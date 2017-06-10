× Local Resident Targeted by Employment Scam

Watch out for a new employment scam targeting North Alabama. It started in the Nashville area and has now made its way to the Huntsville area, with a local woman reporting that she had responded to an employment ad on Indeed.com, a popular job search site. The twist: Scammers hijacked a legitimate company’s name and reputation to perpetrate the scam. Reports from BBB Middle Tennessee stated that scammers were using the name of IASIS Healthcare. The local victim reported the employer name as Healthfore Technology Limited. The Council of Better Business Bureaus also issued a warning that Canadian company names were being used to target consumers across the U.S. In all cases, the company is legitimate, but confirmed that they did not place the ad in question. The M.O. in all cases was also very similar:

The job applicant received a reply email stating that she would be interviewed using Google Hangout. The “employer” asked for the applicant’s full name and bank account information. The position offered $30 an hour for an Administrative Assistant position. In Tennessee, applicants were “offered a check for up to $4,000 to be used for purchase of equipment. The consumers were then advised to deposit the check, keep so much money for themselves and send the scammer the remaining amount.” Of course, the check was counterfeit and if the employee cashed the check, they would liable for the full amount of the check plus bank overdraft fees.

Employment Scam Red Flags: Keep Your Eyes Open for These Tactics

If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.