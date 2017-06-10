It’s Free Fishing Day in Alabama!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Today’s a day for the fish. Alabamians and visitors alike have the opportunity to fish for free in most public waters, both freshwater and saltwater.

Free Fishing Day is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 3-11. Approved by the Alabama Legislature, Free Fishing Day allows residents and non-residents to enjoy the outstanding fishing opportunities Alabama has to offer without having to purchase a fishing license.

The fishing license exemption on Free Fishing Day does not affect some lakes that may still require fees and permits. Fishing in a private pond requires the pond owner’s permission. Anglers can visit http://outdooralabama.com/where-fish-alabama to find a great fishing spot for Free Fishing Day.

“Free Fishing Day is the perfect opportunity for non-anglers to test the fishing waters and to remind former anglers of all the fun they’ve been missing,” said Nick Nichols, Fisheries Section Chief for the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. “It’s also a great opportunity for kids to get out and learn how fun and exciting fishing is, plus the day gives families a chance to do something together outdoors.”