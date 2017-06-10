Human torso found burned, headless in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. – The Jackson County Police Department in Mississippi says a body has been located on Green Avenue near Grand Avenue in Jackson County.

In a series of tweets, the Jackson County PD says the body has been burned and is headless. There is no apparent cause of death at this time, but police are working with the coroner and medical examiner’s to find out the cause of death.

Police are working to confirm if the torso is connected to the decapitated head of a black male on the front porch of a residence found earlier this morning.

Homicide #28, unidentified BM head located on front porch of 1536 Deer Park St. Cause of death at this time appears to be severance. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 10, 2017

JPD on scene at Green Ave. near Grand Ave. w/ a deceased subject. Unidentified body discovered at this location. More info to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 10, 2017

Burned human torso, headless, found on Green Ave. near Grand Ave. Working to confirm if linked to this morning's discovery of a human head. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 10, 2017