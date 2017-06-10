Funeral arrangements set for Sarah Harmening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The funeral arrangements have been announced for Sarah Lauren Harmening, the 17-year-old girl who died in a bus crash on Thursday.

Sarah was making her way with other church youth to fly out of Atlanta for a mission trip to Africa.

Laughlin Service Funeral Home will host the funeral. Visitation will be from noon-2 PM on Monday at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville. The funeral service will follow and be officiated by Dr. Jimmy Jackson and Dr. Kevin Moore. Sarah will be buried at Mount Zion Cemetery.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Scott and Karen, along with her three sisters Katelyn, Kristen, and Sophie. She also has several grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles in her family.

You cna find more information on the Laughlin Funeral Service's website.