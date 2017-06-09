How to turn your yard into a bird sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you want to attract more birds to your landscape, you may look for a plant that has berries or seeds. While that is a good start, it only scratches the surface of what it takes to have a successful, bird-friendly garden. Here are a few more tips on how to do it right.

While plants and bird feeders are important, it's necessary to consider the natural environment that birds are familiar with. Birds need water to drink and to bathe in, so find an area for a small bubbling fountain or bath. Birds also look for landscapes with protection and cover where they can light and plan their next trip to water or food. You can also use natural mulch and compost to provide a home to many insects and worms that birds love to eat year round.

While store bought birdhouses can be nice, birds prefer ones they build themselves or found in tree trunks or branches. This doesn't mean you need to let your yard become completely overgrown and wild, but mimicking the bird's natural habitat with water, tree branches, mulch, and plants will help you create a perfect bird sanctuary.

Have a gardening question? Use the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries. We may feature this in an upcoming Garden Tips segment!