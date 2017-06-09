× Phoenix celebrates making its 2 Millionth American flag

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Phoenix manufactured their first interment flag in 1994. This month, its 2 millionth flag rolled off the line. According to Phoenix CEO Bryan Dodson, this is one of the most important moments in the nonprofit’s 43-year history.

“Phoenix was founded to serve the north Alabama community,” Dodson said. “We do this every day by providing people with disabilities with jobs and other forms of support. But manufacturing the interment flags has given us a chance to serve the entire nation.”

Friday they hosted an open house to celebrate the milestone. Phoenix is one of a handful of companies that makes interment flags under a contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Each flag is made to specifications outlined by the VA, and are large enough to drape the coffins of deceased veterans who served our military honorably. Flags also are presented during memorial services for honorably-discharged veterans whose remains have been cremated. Following the services, the flags are given to the veteran’s next-of-kin as a keepsake.

“We count it a privilege to help honor these men and women who have served our nation,” Dodson said. Phoenix is a nonprofit organization that has been providing jobs, job placement and a variety of other services to people with disabilities in Huntsville and North Alabama since 1973.

Wanda Dubiose has spent 23 years working for Phoenix in Huntsville. She loves her job and has a special place in her heart for the American flag.

Her dad and husband are veterans. She’s helped all 2 million flags get made and shipped here. She said it’s exciting to celebrate the achievement.