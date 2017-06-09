Mount Zion Baptist Church issues statement regarding fatal bus crash in Atlanta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Mount Zion Baptist Church has issued a statement regarding the fatal bus crash in Atlanta.

According to the statement, written by Trustee Gerald D. Dupree, states that the church is focused on its family and healing for all involved.

The church says it "covets the prayers from around the country and the world at this time", following a deadly bus crash in Atlanta that claimed the life of one of the church members.

The church group was headed to Atlanta en route to Botswana, Africa for a mission trip. According to the statement, the crash occurred around 3:30 PM.

The church says it is "eternally grateful for the rescue efforts on the scene and also at local hospitals throughout Atlanta, Georgia."