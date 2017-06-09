× Mississippi woman goes missing in county near Muscle Shoals

(WHNT) – The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s office is looking for any information regarding a missing woman.

The Sheriff’s Office says Susie Rena Lanier of Iuka, Mississippi, went missing in Tishomingo County around the CR 255 area on June 6, 2017.

Susie is a white female, age 43, weighing around 115 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

Tishomingo County is in Mississippi on the border of Alabama near Muscle Shoals.

If you have information regarding Susie’s whereabouts, please contact the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 423-7000.