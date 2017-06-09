× Madison mayor’s wife pleads not guilty to DUI, reckless driving for January incident

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Mayor Paul Finley’s wife, Julie Finley, has entered a not guilty plea for charges of DUI and Reckless Driving. Finley was stopped by a state trooper in January. Court documents say Finley was driving 103 miles per hour on I-565 near Memorial Parkway at 4:30 in the afternoon.

While her ticket says Finley refused a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) test, a note nearby on the ticket lists a .273 PBT, which stands for preliminary breath test. That’s more than three times the legal limit which is .08 for a driver.

She was taken to the Madison County jail where she bonded out around 12 hours later.

We do not have an indication of when her next court appearance might be.

At the time, Mayor Paul Finley released the following statement about the arrest:

“Today, I come to each of you in an open letter as a humble husband, father and mayor. Last evening my family experienced a very serious situation in which my wife was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. I feel it appropriate that you, our extended family, hear it directly from me. In these days ahead, we will seek healing and understanding and do not even attempt to hide or down play the seriousness of what has occurred.

I thank each of you for your prayers for our family as we together seek council and restored health in the days ahead.

Respectfully,

Mayor Paul Finley