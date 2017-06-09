Jacksonville State to play in first football game at SunTrust Park in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. (jsugamecocksports.com) - Jacksonville State will face Kennesaw State in the first football game at SunTrust Park in 2018, the start of a two-game series with the Owls that will also bring them to Burgess-Snow Field.

The Gamecocks and Owls will meet on the gridiron for the first time on Nov. 18, the final weekend of the 2018 season, at SunTrust Park, the $622 million home of the Atlanta Braves that opened in April of 2017. The Braves and KSU made the announcement on Friday in a press conference at the 41,149-seat facility.

"We are very excited about this partnership with Kennesaw State," JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz said. "JSU is thrilled to have the opportunity to play in Sun Trust Park and the opportunity to host KSU at Burgess-Snow Field in the future. This is a series that will greatly benefit both fan bases and hopefully will spawn what can be a great rivalry between our two programs."

To continue reading click here.