Independent Musical Productions (IMP), INC. presents "Ragtime: The Musical"

"At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing ... and anything is possible. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, Ragtime weaves together three distinctly American tales — that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young Harlem musician — united by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future. Their compelling stories are set to a glorious, Tony Award-winning score with a book based on the classic E. L. Doctorow novel."

June 16,17,20,21,22,23 & 24 @ 7:30 PM

June 18th @ 2:30

Lee High School (2500 Meridian St N, Huntsville, AL 35811) Main Stage