ICYMI: HOA battle forces man from home, and an epic freak out over bed bugs

Had a busy week? Finally home after a trip down to the beach for summer vacation? No worries, we’re here to catch you up on some of the hottest, most talked about stories of the week on-air and online. Here’s what happened, in case you missed it.

HOA battle for the ages

Madison resident Douglas Pegues has been in his Shamrock Drive home for 11 years. Tuesday he began living in a hotel; trying to find a resolution in an HOA dispute that has cost him his house.

A retired Boeing engineer, Pegues has been in a series of court cases with the Shamrock Homeowners Association since 2012. He contends the homeowners’ association covenant requiring dues of $50 a month, is only valid if the association establishes “common property” for the neighborhood. He argues a pool and office haven’t been built, so there’s no need to pay.

After losing in court, then an appeal, Pegues said he was shocked to discover his house was being sold.

Court records show there was an auction in April and the association’s attorney, Jonathan Watson, bid just $500 to snap the property up.

So what’s next for Pegues? Click here to read more.

Face-to-face with a burglar

A Colbert County homeowner is sharing his story, after coming face-to-face with a stranger inside his own home.

Joseph Lyles told WHNT News 19 the man was armed and trying to burglarize his home on Alabama Shores Drive. He said the burglar cut a screen and climbed in. Moments later, the two were face-to-face.

“I was just awoken and could see a person standing in my doorway,” Lyles recalled. “[I said] Who are you? I’ve got a gun!” The robber reportedly replied back, “Well I’ve got one too.”

“When I heard him say that,” Lyles said, “I just started shooting.”

Lyles fired eight shots. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said three of those shots struck the suspected burglar.

Who says you can’t fight city hall?

A Maine man who was angry he didn’t qualify for assistance gained national attention recently, after slamming a cup of live bed bugs on the counter of a local municipal office. The Kennebec Journal reports he released around 100 of the tiny pests.

Social media updates from local reporters chronicled the aftermath.

Bed bugs thrown on counter inside City Center in Augusta by man, the city manager says (image ctsy: City Manager William Bridgeo) pic.twitter.com/u39Ouzs1vJ — Ted Homer WGME (@teddyhomernews) June 2, 2017

"They're your problem, now!" yells man as he dumps cup of bed bugs at Augusta city hall, forcing the building to shut down, employee says pic.twitter.com/PVQ9D5GGwp — Ted Homer WGME (@teddyhomernews) June 2, 2017

The bug dropper had reportedly visited the code enforcement office before, to complain about bed bugs at his former apartment. No word yet on if charges will be filed.

Want your kid to be a basketball star? Make sure they drink cow’s milk

Children who drink dairy alternatives like soy, almond or rice milks are slightly shorter than their peers who drink cow’s milk, according to a new study.

The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that each daily cup of non-cow’s milk consumed was associated with 0.4 centimeters (0.15 inches) lower height than average for a child’s age.

“We found that children who are consuming non-cow’s milk like rice, almond and soy milk tended to be a little bit shorter than children who consumed cow’s milk,” said Dr. Jonathon Maguire.

Memories, recreated

Jason Gayler of Alvord, Texas, was going through old photos and spotted one of him walking his daughter, Brittany, to school. It was her first day of kindergarten and she was just five years old.

my dad walked me to school on my very first day & today he walked me to school on my very last day pic.twitter.com/70RmbI7oQ9 — Brittany Gayler (@BrittanyGayler) May 25, 2017

Now, 13 years later, Jason and Brittany have recreated that moment, walking to school together on her last day as a senior at Alvord High School. A side-by-side photo of the two is now going viral. It’s not hard to see why, when you consider some special memories only come around twice.