Heat and humidity levels increase through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Say goodbye to the 50s and hello to temperatures near 90 degrees.

Friday morning will be our last cool morning for quite a while. After starting off in the low and middle 50s, we will warm rapidly to near 80 degrees by lunchtime.

Expect highs between 82 and 86 degrees Friday afternoon.

A large area of high pressure will keep the Tennessee Valley mostly sunny and dry through the day and night Friday.

The high controlling our weather moves off to the east over the weekend, and that is when it will start to get noticeably hotter and more humid.

A persistent south breeze will bring in more humidity Saturday and Sunday. This will translate into afternoon clouds, but measurable rain still seems unlikely through Sunday night.

A front currently over Florida will migrate northward late this weekend and this feature is what will bring a return to a daily rain/storm chance starting Monday.

The weather pattern becomes much more typical of mid-June next week. Afternoon highs will top out near 90 degrees every day, and overnight lows will only drop to around 70. There will be a handful of showers and storms on radar each afternoon through at least next weekend. Some neighborhoods will get many downpours; others may not see much at all.

Toward the end of the month, we will be watching for possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.