3 teens rescued after getting lost kayaking on the Flint River

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Rescue crews in Madison County helped rescue three kayakers late last night after the teens got lost.

The teens said they decided to go kayaking around 5:30 for a short trip, but daylight slipped away. They called 911 around 11:00 saying they were lost on the Flint River.

Operators pinged the cell phone to tell rescuers where they could find the trio. Crews only took an hour getting the teens back to dry land.

Rescuers say the teens did everything right in this case: They had a cell phone in dry storage, they had personal flotation devices on and they stayed in one spot to call 911 and remained there while waiting for rescuers.