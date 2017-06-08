× UPDATE: Investigation continues into girls death on Colbert County TVA Reservation

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities in northwest Alabama continue to investigate the death of a 12-year-old girl. The area in which the drowning took place remains closed and guarded this afternoon.

Gates into the Rockpile Recreation Area on the TVA Reservation are locked; the walking trail entrances are taped off.

According to a TVA spokesman, the area will be closed until a complete investigation into the incident which claimed Georgia Myrick’s life.

Authorities said Myrick was in a pool of water at the base of the waterfall when she suddenly began struggling.

A family member grabbed her along with another man, but investigators said the current was too strong to pull her to safety.

She was found inside a drainage pipe almost an hour later.

Myrick was pronounced dead at Helen Keller Hospital two hours after the incident began.

According to law enforcement, the little girl was visiting family in the Shoals. They said she is from the Watts Bar area of Tennessee and had arrived earlier this week.

A TVA spokesman said it’s too early to tell if the waterfall area will undergo any safety improvements. That will be determined after the investigation is complete.

Georgia Myrick has been returned to Watts Bar, Tennessee for burial. We are told a memorial service could be planned for the 12-year-old in the Shoals.