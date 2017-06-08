Tropical Update: something to watch in the Gulf soon?

Got beach plans this weekend? How about down the road later in the month? You may be interested in what’s brewing down south.

The weather gets wetter there by Sunday and that moisture surges north into the Tennessee Valley for the next workweek; that means more showers and storms in our near future here at home as well.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week around here? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

Hurricane season 2017 began on June 1st. It is unusual to have major tropical threats early in the season; that’s usually reserved for August, September, and occasionally early October when the water is warmest and conditions over the tropical Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf are right to sustain the ‘big’ ones.

What you’ll see here does not look like a ‘big’ storm, but it may make some folks nervous who have beach plans between June 20th and 30th – especially along the northern and western rim of the Gulf of Mexico (from Texas to Northwest Florida). There are signs of some development near the Yucatan Peninsula leading up to the 20th; if something manages to develop (and that’s a big ‘if’) it would slowly move north-northwest toward the coastline between the 20th and 30th.

If you have plans, I certainly wouldn’t cancel them. Just be aware that a day or two of your beach vacation could end up windy and wet with a set-up like this!

June storms often bring more rain than anything else, and the flooding can be prolific. Storms like Tropical Storm Allison in 2001 and Tropical Storm Alberto in 1994 would not be memorable except for the major flooding in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia from those events respectively.

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt