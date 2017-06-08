The South Memorial Parkway Project Ahead of Schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than 70,000 vehicles travel on the parkway everyday, so to improve it crews began work on the South Memorial Parkway Project in December of 2015. Sometimes the traffic on South Parkway caused by the construction isn't fun to sit in.

Also, depending on the time of the day traffic can either run smoothly or be congested. Back in April ALDOT switched up the flow of traffic to allow for construction on a segment of the new mainline.

The change wasn't very popular with motorists, though it was a major milestone in the $54 million project.

Many locals said the traffic is worst during morning and afternoon rush to get to and from work. Huntsville City Council Member Jennie Robinson said the contractors are taking advantage of the 24 hour contract.

Crews can work at any time they please. Because of their work ALDOT said they are ahead of schedule. Robinson said she's delighted with their work, progress, and how fast construction is going.

She understands the frustration drivers may be feeling, but once it's complete she believes it will be great. ALDOT said it plans to open the main line at the end of the month. Phase one of the South Memorial Parkway Project is expected to be completed at the end of the year.

Reed will be closing the outside southbound lane of the South Memorial Parkway (U.S. 231/Alabama 53) service roads between Martin Road and Logan Drive/Lily Flagg Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 8, and the outside northbound lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 9. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes or expect delays.

ALDOT also expects brief traffic stoppages on the night of Sunday, June 11, and Monday, June 12. Crews will be putting in bridge girders. On Sunday the bridge girders will be in place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. On Monday they will be in place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

For the safety of the public, traffic will be halted for periods of 10 to 15 minutes during unloading and placement of the bridge girders. State Troopers will be out assisting with traffic.