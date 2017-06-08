The latest on the Atlanta church bus crash, where to call if your loved one is out there

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - WHNT News 19 has confirmed that Grady Hospital in Atlanta has received a total of 9 patients - 4 in critical condition, 3 in fair condition, and 2 that are stable.

In addition, three other hospitals have received patients in Fulton and Clayton Counties. Those hospitals are Atlanta Medical Center, Atlanta Medical Center South, and Southern Regional Medical Center.

If your loved one is involved in the accident, you can call 678-473-1234 with the victim's name and the line will tell you which hospital to go to reunite with them. The phone line will be up for the next 12 hours.

There is a church opening up to help people reunite with those discharged from the hospital at the Kingdom of God International Ministry at 4590 Welcome All Road in Atlanta.