Family identifies church bus crash victim as 17-year-old Sarah Harmening

ATLANTA, Ga. – WHNT News 19 has learned the identity of the person killed in the Atlanta bus crash.

Late Thursday night, the Harmening family hosted a press conference in which they revealed their daughter, Sarah, died in the church bus accident near Atlanta.

The family shared photos of Sarah with WHNT, shown below:

Scott and Karen, along with their other church members, revealed Sarah’s final journal entries in which she expressed her desire to lead people to God.

The Pastor of the Kingdom of God church gave remarks along with a South Fulton City Councilwoman and Mayor Bill Edwards.

Sarah was 17 years old when she passed.

The mayor of South Fulton is speaking. He says they are here to help this family and church in need @whnt pic.twitter.com/fjyO79OmyO — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) June 9, 2017

Sarah’s mother, Karen, said, “We asked for this opportunity to speak because our daughter Sarah was a gift to us.” She added, “She loved the Lord with a love that was tangible.”

Karen wanted to share her daughter’s heart.

The journal entry she read stated in part,

“I was just sitting here on the bus feeling a little sad. I guess because I’m going to be gone so long, and I was a little uncomfortable. But I decided to read my Bible. I prayed, and opened up to 1 Peter 5 and 2 Peter 1.”

She relayed the Bible verses Sarah wrote, and then read again,

“I was just reminded of why I am here, and that God has called me here and has done this for a reason. I know he is going to do incredible things.”

Karen said she knows the reason God called her daughter to that place in time was to lead people to the Lord.

“We want you to know the love of Jesus Christ,” she said. “For our precious, precious Sarah, please seek Him.”