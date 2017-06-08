× Temporary stay granted for death row inmate Robert Melson

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily halted the death of an Alabama inmate as it reviews his request to block his execution over questions regarding a sedative’s effectiveness.

Justices issued the temporary stay Thursday evening about 15 minutes before 46-year-old Robert Bryant Melson was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection.

Melson was convicted of killing three people during a 1994 robbery of a fast food restaurant.

Melson’s attorneys argued that Alabama plans to use an ineffective sedative that will not render Melson unconscious before other drugs stop his lungs and heart. They cited the December execution in which an Alabama man coughed and heaved for 13 minutes.

His attorneys argued the execution showed “the horrific results of using midazolam in a way it was never intended _ as an anesthetic.”

The Alabama attorney general’s office had asked for the execution to proceed arguing the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld midazolam’s use and allowed other executions to proceed using it. Alabama has executed three inmates using midazolam.