HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sean Hannity, conservative talk show host, tweeted his endorsement for Congressman Mo Brooks today in the Alabama special election to fill the US Senate seat left vacant by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Mo Brooks will support Pres.Trump's America 1st agenda, he is a proven conservative we need in the Senate. Support @RepMoBrooks 4 Senate. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 8, 2017

Hannity has supported President Trump throughout his presidency, and holds one of the most influential conservative platforms on TV and radio.