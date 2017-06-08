× Sanmina SCI features the CH47 helicopter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Sanmina SCI Corporation held a special event for their employees this morning. The company had requested a CH47 helicopter from Redstone Arsenal. Sanmina is a global electronics manufacturing services provider, and they merged with SCI of Huntsville in 2001. The company creates technology used by the military and Redstone Arsenal, technology featured in the hardware of the CH47.

“The event was to show our employees what their hard work can produce. We have a product that the helicopter uses called a Data Concentrator Unit (DCU), which is in the avionics closet of the aircraft and it provides greater situational awareness of aircraft systems to the pilot.,” said Angela Hardin, senior manager of Marketing and Communication.

The CH47 helicopter model is known for its employment in disaster relief missions by bringing disaster areas supplies. It is also used in normal and special operations missions to carry cargo and troops.

The helicopter came in this morning and was parked in front of the building until 12:30 p.m. SCI President Mike Underwood was quite proud of what he saw.

“I’m really honored to be a part of the SCI team and work with such a great group of people who are dedicated to developing, manufacturing and testing the products our military relies on. It’s very exciting and rewarding to have the opportunity to see some of our products on the platform for which they were designed. For me and I think all of us at SCI- events like these refuel the sense of pride and purpose in our commitment to deliver unsurpassed quality and service,” Underwood said.