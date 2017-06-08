× Research shows why Madison county is the third most visited county in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Last year was a great year for Huntsville and Madison county, especially when it comes to tourism.

“We’re real excited to learn our numbers for this year,” said Judy Ryals with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The bureau announced 2016 was a record year for Huntsville and Madison county when it comes to tourism. Those numbers came from the Alabama Tourism Department on the Travel Economic Impact 2016 report.

“We’re the third largest tourism county in the state behind Baldwin County, which is Gulf Shores/Orange beach and then Jefferson County, which has the major city…Birmingham,” said Ryals.

According to the CVB, in 2016 the economic impact of travel in Madison County alone was over one billion dollars.

NASA and the Army, along with several other attractions like the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and the Botanical Garden, bring visitors to the Rocket City year round.

A lot of the visitors are a result of recruitment, too.

“Hosting events like TBEX and different activities where we’re telling the world what all Huntsville has to offer,” said Ryals.

The CVB doesn’t want Huntsville to be a well-kept secret anymore, and they plan to keep showing more of what the city has to offer.