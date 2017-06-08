× Police: Thief uses stolen backhoe to break into an ATM, gets nothing

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – Police in Maryland are asking for the public’s help in finding the man who tried to break into an ATM using a stolen backhoe.

The incident happened during the early morning hours on June 1st.

Police say the man stole the backhoe then drove roughly five miles to the bank. The thief didn’t get any money, but did cause roughly $10,000 worth of damage to the ATM.

Investigators say they believe the same man pulled off an ATM theft in 2016 when he and two accomplices broke into a tobacco store.