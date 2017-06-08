One final weekend, catch ‘Phantom of the Soap Opera’ Musical in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Community Chorus Summer Dessert Theater Production presents: Phantom of the Soap Opera this Friday and Saturday.

A mysterious phantom, inhabiting the depths of a TV studio, creates murder and mayhem to seize a beautiful soap opera heroine, for whom he has an obsessive love! When Regina Brooks, the lovely heroine of As the Heart Burns, is snatched away during a rehearsal, the crew along with the help of the laid-back detective hatches a harebrained plan to catch the phantom. Hijinks abound, but the show must go on!

Join us to unmask the mysterious Phantom in a melodrama musical full of boos, hisses, and laughter!

Show will take place at John Paul II High School, 7301 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville

Friday, June 9th @ 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 10th @ 2 & 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 available at the door or here.