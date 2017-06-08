Nick Saban doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - The world of college football was rocked by the sudden retirement of Bob Stoops on Wednesday. Less than 24 hours after news trickled out that the Oklahoma coach was stepping down from his post, Nick Saban reassured Crimson Tide fans he's not about to to ride off into the sunset anytime soon.

"I don't think that anybody can not have those thoughts," Saban said Thursday at the Nick's Kids Foundation golf tournament in Vestavia Hills. "But my thought is I want to do it as long as I feel like I can do it. I really enjoy being around the players. I really enjoy trying to create value for them and their future, whether it's their personal development, seeing them graduate, seeing them develop as football players and have opportunities in life.

