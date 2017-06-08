× Man hospitalized with critical injuries following stabbing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officers are investigating an altercation that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries.

Late Wednesday evening, someone noticed a man lying in the middle of Triana Boulevard near Holmes Avenue and called 911. When emergency crews arrived they found the man had been stabbed.

First responders rushed him to the hospital. They say his injuries are life-threatening.

Police say before the stabbing victim arrived at the hospital, another man showed up at the scene covered in blood. Officers say that man told them about an altercation on Triana Boulevard. Investigators are questioning that man to determine what led up to the fight.

Officers blocked off a portion of Triana Boulevard for about an hour to collect evidence. The road is now reopened.

34.729113 -86.610236