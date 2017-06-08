× Madison County Sheriff Candidate plans to use career experience to battle drug crimes if elected

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Kevin Turner is vying for votes in 2018 with the goal of serving as sheriff for Madison County. Turner has worked in law enforcement for a while, gaining experience in fighting drug crimes.

“It’s been in my blood my whole life,” Turner said. “I’ve been a police officer for 26 years.”

Turner currently works as an investigator with the Madison County District Attorney’s office. He worked for the sheriff’s department for around seven years before that, and he hopes to return.

“The last 20 years of my career, I’ve spent working drugs and gang investigations and violent crime,” Turner explained.

If elected sheriff, Turner plans to use his experience to protect neighborhoods from the growing and changing drug problem.

“I’ve been on the streets with them working,” Turner said. “I’ve worked with the patrol guys; I’ve worked with narcotics investigators. I’ve worked with the violent crime unit. When they’re working the case, I know exactly what they’re going through; I know exactly what they’re doing involving their case.”

Turner believes a solution to drug trade starts outside of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office walls.

“If you interact, and you have dialogue in your community, they’re going to let you know what’s going on,” Turner explained.

Turner’s name will appear on the ballot for the June 2018 Republican Primary scheduled for June 5, 2018.