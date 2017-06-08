LIVE BLOG: Fired FBI director James Comey testifies before Senate committee on President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a hugely anticipated hearing, fired FBI director James Comey will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump that he says made him deeply uneasy and concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and a law enforcement agency that prides itself on independence.

The testimony, Comey’s first public statements since his May 9 dismissal, is likely to bring hours of uncomfortable attention to an administration shadowed for months by an investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Comey’s prepared testimony was released on Wednesday, ahead of the hearing. President Trump’s attorney says the released testimony shows the president is “totally vindicated.”

You can follow along with the testimony here live.

 

That DTJr tweet is in reference to why Comey didn’t TELL the president what he was doing is wrong.

The Trump family defense has begun.

Just so you know, I’ve got the president’s twitter feed pulled up. If he responds, I’ll include it. He hasn’t tweeted since yesterday.

Maxie Gardner June 8, 20179:22 am

Comey testifying

“Let me be clear. This is not a witch hunt. This is not fake news. It is an effort to protect our country from a new threat . . . that will not go away soon.” – Sen. Mark Warner (D) Committee Co-Chair

Now Warner laying out shifting explanation of Comey firing from the White House. Initial statements pinned it on Comey’s treatment of Clinton in campaign. Over time, Russia investigation became explicit reasoning.

Senator Warner is laying out ties and interactions between Trump campaign and Russia.

“We must find out the full story.” – Sen. Warner

“A foreign adversary attacked us right here at home.” – Senator Mark Warner (D) Committee Co-Chair

If you do want to WATCH live, you can do that here.

There will be a private hearing this afternoon, where questions on classified materials can be asked. 

Fired FBI Director James Comey has arrived. Testimony to begin shortly. 