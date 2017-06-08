× LIVE BLOG: Fired FBI director James Comey testifies before Senate committee on President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a hugely anticipated hearing, fired FBI director James Comey will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump that he says made him deeply uneasy and concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and a law enforcement agency that prides itself on independence.

The testimony, Comey’s first public statements since his May 9 dismissal, is likely to bring hours of uncomfortable attention to an administration shadowed for months by an investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Comey’s prepared testimony was released on Wednesday, ahead of the hearing. President Trump’s attorney says the released testimony shows the president is “totally vindicated.”

