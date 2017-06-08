LIVE BLOG: Fired FBI director James Comey testifies before Senate committee on President Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a hugely anticipated hearing, fired FBI director James Comey will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump that he says made him deeply uneasy and concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and a law enforcement agency that prides itself on independence.
The testimony, Comey’s first public statements since his May 9 dismissal, is likely to bring hours of uncomfortable attention to an administration shadowed for months by an investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Comey’s prepared testimony was released on Wednesday, ahead of the hearing. President Trump’s attorney says the released testimony shows the president is “totally vindicated.”
You can follow along with the testimony here live.
Another round of questions for Comey on why he didn't push back more. He says he told AG and deputy AG meetings were inappropriate.
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Again, Comey says the president was not under investigation when he was fired.
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey says there are more facts re: Sessions/Russia that he can't discuss, but led ldrshp to believe Sessions would recuse wks before he did
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Rubio asks why Comey thinks "only" thing not leaked from Russia inquiry is that Trump personally wasn't under investigation. Comey not sure.
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Rubio/Comey agree Pres. Trump asked for 3 things:
1 Loyalty
2 Let Flynn "thing" go
3 Announce Trump wasn't personally under investigation
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey says he never told the president, counsel, or anyone else that Trump's request on Flynn investigation was inappropriate.
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
That DTJr tweet is in reference to why Comey didn’t TELL the president what he was doing is wrong.
So if he was a "Stronger guy" he might have actually followed procedure & the law? You were the director of the FBI, who are you kidding?😂
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017
COMEY: "I've seen the tweets about tapes. Lordy, I hope there are tapes."
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
The Trump family defense has begun.
Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017
3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017
2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction!
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017
1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear "I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job"
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017
Comey says he believes he was fired for something about the way he handled the Russia investigation.
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey: Pres. Trump did not "direct" or "order" him to let Flynn probe go.
But he took it as direction when Pres said "I hope you will…"
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey says while he was FBI Director, the President of the United States was not under investigation.
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey says President Trump never asked him to interfere in any other active investigation. (Aside from Flynn)
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey says common sense told him President Trump was "looking to get something" in exchange for him keeping his job.
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey on why he drew up memos on convos with Pres/Elect Trump “I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting”
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey says AG Lynch told him to call Clinton email investigation a "matter" instead of an investigation
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey says tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and AG Lynch forced hand on making independent announcement on Clinton email investigation
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey says he can't answer questions on Steele dossier (the one with…salacious claims that President Trump could be blackmailed by Russia)
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey stands by decision on Clinton announcements during election.
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey says it's not for him to say if President Trump obstructed justice by asking him to let Flynn off the hook.
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey is unequivocal on Russian interference in 2016 election.
Except when asked if votes were changed. He says he had seen no evidence.
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Do you have any doubt the Russians attempted to interfere with the election?
Comey: "None."
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
"The explanations, the shifting explanations, confused me and increasingly concerned me," Comey says of his firing https://t.co/DyQZxVmTkz pic.twitter.com/3glUzBq767
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2017
COMEY: "The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is and always will be independent."
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey on accusations from White House that the FBI was in disarray or had lost confidence in him: "Those were lies, plain and simple."
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
Comey testifying
Comey says he became confused over time because of the shifting explanation for his firing.
— David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 8, 2017
“Let me be clear. This is not a witch hunt. This is not fake news. It is an effort to protect our country from a new threat . . . that will not go away soon.” – Sen. Mark Warner (D) Committee Co-Chair
Now Warner laying out shifting explanation of Comey firing from the White House. Initial statements pinned it on Comey’s treatment of Clinton in campaign. Over time, Russia investigation became explicit reasoning.
"To be clear, this investigation is not about re-litigating the election. It's not about who won or lost," Sen. Warner says on Russia probe pic.twitter.com/T6weYq9B2g
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2017
Senator Warner is laying out ties and interactions between Trump campaign and Russia.
“We must find out the full story.” – Sen. Warner
“A foreign adversary attacked us right here at home.” – Senator Mark Warner (D) Committee Co-Chair
"The American people need to hear your side of the story, just as they need to hear the president's descriptions of events," Sen. Burr says pic.twitter.com/pzRyDbRuAr
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2017
There will be a private hearing this afternoon, where questions on classified materials can be asked.
Fired FBI Director James Comey has arrived. Testimony to begin shortly.