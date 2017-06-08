× Jackson Co. Deputies: Man accused of holding girlfriend against her will faces multiple charges

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A man is facing a kidnapping charge along with a slew of others after deputies say he held his girlfriend against her will.

Wednesday evening, Bridgeport Police officers received information about a possible kidnapping.

“The female victim had not showed up for work. Her employer said that was very unusual, that she always showed up for work, and she had not picked her child up from some event that the child was at and not made arrangements for the child to be picked up,” said Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Harnen added there were fears that the woman might be in danger from her boyfriend.

Bridgeport Police asked the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to help, and officials put out a BOLO.

“Early this morning probably about 1:30, 1:40, we located the vehicle in Stevenson driving. Both of them were in it. We ended up confronting the driver, who was William Allen Smith,” Harnen said.

Deputies say Smith had injured the woman, who isn’t named, and say he threatened her with a weapon. She’s expected to be okay. “We found out that the boyfriend had basically held her against her will at a couple of different locations and would not allow her to go to work and pick up her child,” Harnen said.

It’s believed Smith took the woman to various rural locations across Jackson County. Harnen says the situation stemmed from an argument. “He was charged with domestic violence, kidnapping, along with some other charges. He had some outstanding warrants, and he had some drugs on him,” Harnen said.

Smith is in the Jackson County Jail.