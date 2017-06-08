BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Huntsville church members injured in bus crash outside Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Multiple Huntsville church members are injured following a bus crash outside Atlanta.

CBS 46 in Atlanta is reporting that there are 21 patients involved in the wreck. 9 have been immediately taken to nearby hospitals and one person is trapped in the bus. There has been one confirmed fatality at this time. CBS 46 reports that all patients involved are minors.

Rescue efforts are underway, according to the Fulton County Fire Chief Larry Few.