Bates murder investigation remains active in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – It’s been three months and still no arrest in the shooting death of a Tuscumbia man.

Not a day goes by that Tuscumbia police said they don’t work on Derrick Bates’ case.

In the early morning hours of March 9th Bates was shot outside of his Tuscumbia home. Investigators say Bates had just gotten home when someone approached him. That someone, police said, likely tried to rob Bates when the shooting occurred.

According to investigators, dozens of people have been interviewed, some out of state.

Information is getting harder and harder to come by as time passes.

Police said Bates was well-known across the Shoals and ran in several circles.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said someone knows who committed this murder; they just need that person to come forward.

Hopefully a reward of $1,000 will give them some incentive.

Call or text the tip line now with your anonymous information. The tip line phone number is (256)386-8685.

Tips can also be texted to 274637, simply send your information in the message. If texting, please specify which case you are informing operators about.

The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for all information which leads to an arrest.