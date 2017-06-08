Alabama Department of Public Health severs ties with man fired as Central Alabama VA director

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced James Talton is not employed there anymore. He was only seven days into the job.

He was hired on June 1, 2017 as Public Health Administrative Officer, according to a spokesman.

The ADPH released this statement to media Thursday afternoon:

Effective today, Mr. James Talton is no longer employed with the Alabama Department of Public Health. The Department wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Talton is the same man fired as head of the Central Alabama VA in 2014. Our news partners AL.com and The Huntsville Times reported then that he was found to have neglected his duties. AL.com also reported the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care Systems was involved in multiple scandals at the time Talton was ousted that involved scheduling and patient care at the Montgomery and Tuskegee facilities.

Alabama state Representative Barry Moore (R-Coffee County) has been outspoken about Talton’s hiring. He wrote this letter and posted it to social media Thursday morning:

In the letter, Rep. Moore expressed frustration about Talton’s leadership skills. He wrote, “I strongly encourage you to reconsider this personnel decision. Mr. Talton has demonstrated in his career that he can’t muster the enthusiasm to provide even basic services to those who were willing to risk their lives to preserve the freedoms that he, you, I and all Alabamians enjoy daily.”