2017 Concerts at Three Caves

Enjoy a night of music at a truly unique outdoor music venue this summer while contributing to a great cause.

The Land Trust of North Alabama will host two concerts at the Three Caves, Monte Sano Nature Preserve. Proceeds go back to helping preserve our green areas

First concert will take place Saturday, June 17th starting at 7 PM featuring Muscle Shoals Revue with openers The Fiddleworms.

Second concert will take place Saturday, August 12th featuring The Steeldrivers--2016 Grammy-winner for "Best Bluegrass Album".

Parking will be at Huntsville Hospital lots at Adams and Lowell street -- a free shuttle will run starting at 5:30.

For more information including buying tickets online visit http://www.landtrustnal.org/concerts-at-three-caves