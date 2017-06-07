Woman praised for helping blind Cubs fan hail cab after game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indiana woman's good deed after a Chicago Cubs game is going viral.

Over the weekend, 26-year-old Casey Spelman explored Wrigleyville for the first time with some friends, but the highlight of her trip was actually when she met a stranger, according to WXIN.

“I just said ‘hi are you trying to get a cab’ and he said ‘yes’ and I said ‘would you like some help’ and he said ‘that’d be great,’” Casey Spelman told WXIN.

Spelman could see the man had been waiting for a while and he needed help not only because the streets were packed right after the Cubs game, but also because the man was blind.

“People were in front of him so I thought it might help him a little bit if he stepped in a little further,” said Spelman.

As Spelman took the man’s hand and hailed a cab for him, someone else took a few pictures.

“I’m like ‘oh my gosh this is really cool, I’ve never seen something like this,’” said Ryan Hamilton, a witness.

Ryan Hamilton was on a nearby rooftop and saw the kind act. He posted the pictures and the sweet story on Facebook to “give the girl a shout out.”

“There’s so much negative stuff going on in the world and this was the opposite of that,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton and Spelman have never met. The two just happened to be in Chicago on the same street and they both just happened to be from Indianapolis.

“It’s cool she’s getting the recognition but you could tell that’s not why she did it,” said Hamilton.

Spelman didn’t even catch the name of the Cubs fan who she helped, but in the moment all that mattered was he got a ride home and that she was there to help.

“He said give me a hug and I gave him a big hug and he said ‘God Bless you and have a great night’ and I said thank you, you too,” said Spelman.

Spelman still doesn't know the name of the man she helped. She told WXIN she’s curious and would love to connect with him and say hello again.