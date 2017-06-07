Two new “out of town restaurants” are expected to join the Merchant’s Square development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Developers of the proposed Merchant Square retail development are expected to announce two new restaurants, that do not already have locations in the Huntsville area.

RCP Companies says they will be ready to announce finalized deals with the restaurants, when they break ground on the development June 23, 2017.

Other than crushed steel, brick and concrete, a sign that reads "Aurora Technologies" is the last reminder, the old plastic plant once stood on the corner of Bob Wallace and South Parkway.

RCP Companies and the owner of the property have been working to redevelop the corner property into a retail destination, since 2012.

“We had to clean up the soil that was contaminated underneath and it took us about 18 months to go through that entire process,” says Odie Fakhouri of RCP Companies.

From this point on, demolition will move pretty quickly. The contractor tells WHNT News 19, in less than three weeks, not only will you see the entire structure removed, but rocks and bricks will be completely removed from the property.

Chuy's Tex Mex and Ulta Beauty have already announced, they're setting up shop here, and Fakhouri hints more announcements are on their way.

“At the groundbreaking, we’ll be announcing two new to the market restaurants, which is very exciting for us as we continue to deliver more options for the city of Huntsville," he says.

The city is chipping in by adding a parking deck, similar to the one across the street at Merchant's Walk. Plans are also in the works to adjust traffic flow along the parkway access road and add sidewalks to make it shopper friendly.

“Now we can connect Merchant’s Walk with Parkway Place Mall and do it via Merchants Square,” says Fakhouri.

Merchant's Square is expected to open up this time next year.

In the meantime, crews are working to crush up the old to make room for the new.

“It’s really exciting to see what was an old vacated industrial building turned into a really activated corridor," he says.

Currently, the Merchant's Square property isn't in the Huntsville City limits, but that could all change Thursday night, when the proposal to annex the property is discussed by Huntsville City Council.