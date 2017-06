MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Harvest Road at West Highlander road is closed while authorities investigate a crash involving two pickup trucks.

First responders on the scene say both drivers were taken to the hospital. The driver of one truck has critical injuries.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m.

State troopers will handle the investigation.

