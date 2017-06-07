× The City of Albertville received a grant to repair the historic Albertville Train Depot

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A staple in downtown Albertville that is nearly as old as the city is getting an upgrade.

“The depot was actually one of the few remaining buildings from the cyclone that came through in the early 1900s. So, it’s very dear to our hearts, and it’s one of the few historical buildings that remains from Albertville’s early history,” said City of Albertville Purchasing Director Michael Brewer. “We’ve known for many years that the depot was needing a number of repairs; foundation repairs, roof repairs, paint, and cosmetic items.”

Albertville leaders applied for a grant. “We were able to secure over $318,000 in federal money,” Brewer said.

Adding to that, the City of Albertville will contribute nearly $80,000. The money will go toward fixing the foundation, new paint, the roof, and other repairs.

The historic building is used throughout the year. “We use it for all types of activities. Main Street Music Festival, it’s a big part of that event, and we just use it for a number of city functions, and it’s just something for the city to be proud of,” Brewer added. “We’re just looking forward to preserving the depot. It’s been a part of this town since its beginning and we’re just really excited about it.”

The planning process for the repairs is in the works, so there isn’t a concrete start date just yet.