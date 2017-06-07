× Police investigating robbery at Marco’s Pizza

MADISON, Ala. – Madison police are investigating a late night robbery at Marco’s Pizza on Highway 72 near Nance Road.

It happened just after 10 Tuesday night.

According to an employee, a man walked into the restaurant, pointed a gun at everyone inside and demanded money. Once the robber had the money, he was seen running away from the business.

Police quickly responded and the searched the area.

No one was injured, but police say they’re looking for a white male, wearing a flannel shirt over a dark shirt and grey shorts.

Witnesses say he was about 6 ft. tall and 160 pounds.

If you have any information on this robbery, you are asked to call Madison police.