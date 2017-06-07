Ole Miss responds to NCAA Allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oxford, Miss. (AL.com) - Ole Miss on Tuesday released its official response to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations the school received in February, disputing several of the most serious charges against the football program.

In the 125-page response, Ole Miss strongly objected to allegations of a lack of institutional control and head coach responsibility legislation violations by Hugh Freeze, arguing that the case "does not involve a head coach who facilitated or participated in violations or otherwise ignored red flags associated with them." Recent NCAA legislation holds a head coach responsible for violations committed by underlings, even if the coach had no specific knowledge the rule-breaking had occurred.

To continue reading click here.