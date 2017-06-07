× Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops retires after 18 seasons

NORMAN, Okla. (Al.com) – Bob Stoops is stepping down as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners after 18 seasons.

The Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel was the first to report the news.

Offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will take over as head coach.

“After 18 years at the University of Oklahoma, I’ve decided to step down as the head football coach,” Stoops said in a statement. “I understand there has been some speculation about my health. My health was not the deciding factor in this decision, and I have no incidents that would prevent me from coaching.”

