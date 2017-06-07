New campaign suggests teens send photo of naked mole rat instead of sexting
WINNIPEG – If you come across a creep online, who wants a naked photo from you, a Canadian campaign has the perfect answer.
The effort aimed at helping teens suggests you send them something else instead, a naked mole rat.
The campaign says, “Don’t get sextorted, send a naked mole rat.”
This is a humorous approach to a serious problem. The Canadian Centre for Child Protection reports and 89 percent increase in online sextortion cases among teenage boys over the past two years. The group says this is the first prevention campaign for boys.
A website connected to the campaign offers resources for boys, educators and parents to facilitate open conversations about the issue.
