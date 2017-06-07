× National Night Out party with the Decatur Police

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department will be hosting National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017. The event is an annual community-building campaign that encourages relationships between neighbors and law enforcement. There is also an opportunity to win a prize party pack, courtesy of the Decatur Police Department. Each group that registers their party or event with the police department by June 23rd will be entered in the drawing for the prize party pack. Registration is free.

During National Night Out, neighbors, businesses, and churches can register to take part in hosting block parties, festivals, cookouts, and various other community events as well as have safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel. The Decatur Police Department will be hosting fun challenges during the event between neighborhoods and organizations.

Final registration is July 18th, 2017. To register, receive a planning packet, and learn more about the contests and prizes, contact Officer Atchley at hlatchley@decatur-al.gov . For more information about the event itself, visit https://natw.org/about .